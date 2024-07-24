Delhi Police likely to summon IAS Puja Khedkar in 'fraud' case: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

The Delhi Police is expected to issue a notice to IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, asking her to join the investigation in a cheating and forgery case registered against her last week, according to official sources on Wednesday, as reported by news agency PTI. The Delhi Police have begun gathering documents and evidence related to the case. Khedkar was booked by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 19 for allegedly misusing disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her civil services examination candidacy.

Allegations and charges

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) filed a police case against Khedkar for allegedly fraudulently availing herself of the civil services examination by faking her identity to exceed the permissible number of attempts. The Crime Branch, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), is tasked with collecting documents from various government departments. Once compiled, Khedkar will be summoned and confronted with the alleged forged documents.

Legal framework

Khedkar faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 420 (cheating), 464 (making a document in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine). Additionally, she faces charges under sections 89 and 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Background and administrative actions

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was serving as a probationary assistant collector at the Pune district collectorate before being transferred to Washim amid allegations of misrepresentation under the physical disabilities category. During her tenure in Pune, she allegedly misused her power and privileges, demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to.

She is also accused of availing the OBC and non-creamy layer quota in the UPSC. Following these allegations, her probation period was put on hold, and she was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

