Puja Khedkar controversy: Centre seeks details about marital status of IAS probationer's parents; here's why

Amid several controversies, the central government has sought information from Pune Police regarding the marital status of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents. According to sources in Pune Police, the central government has directed Pune Police to provide information about the marital status of Khedkar's parents. Allegations have surfaced that Khedkar falsely claimed that her parents, Manorama and Dilip, were separated to avail the Other Backward Class (OBC) non-creamy layer quota for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

As per the rules, only those whose parents' annual income is less than 8 lakhs are eligible for the OBC non-creamy layer category. Khedkar claimed that her parents were separated and she was living with her mother, while her father was a Class One officer in a government job. This has led the central government to instruct Pune Police to submit a report on the marital status of Khedkar's parents.

Controversy around Puja Khaedkar

Khedkar is accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled for during her training in Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra recently. She was also accused of bullying everyone around and of placing a red-blue beacon (indicating high-ranking official) atop a private Audi (a luxury sedan) car used by her that also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it during her stint. A criminal case has been registered against her in Delhi last week for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts". The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also issued a show-cause notice regarding the cancellation of her candidature for the 2022 examination and is considering barring her from future exams.

UPSC takes stern actions

Last week, the UPSC took a series of actions, including the registration of a police case, against Puja Khedkar for fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination by faking her identity. The commission has also issued a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the civil services examination 2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections. Khedkar's mother Manorama is currently in jail in a case pertaining to criminal intimidation as she was arrested by Pune rural police for threatening a person with a gun in 2023 over a land dispute case. Her father Dilip, a retired government officer, is also an accused in the case and received interim protection from the court in Pune till July 25.

