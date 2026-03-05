Ajit Pawar plane crash: CID questions VSR Ventures owner day after Rohit Pawar blasts AAIB findings

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday recorded the statement of VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft involved in the Baramati plane crash earlier this year. The crash claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

A CID official confirmed that Singh was being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. “The statement of V K Singh is being recorded,” the officer said, adding that further details could not be shared as the questioning was still in progress.

The incident occurred on January 28 when a Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district. The jet was operated by VSR Ventures. Following the accident, Baramati Taluka police initially registered an accidental death report. The case was later handed over to the Pune unit of the CID for a detailed investigation.

Investigators are examining whether sabotage or criminal negligence may have played a role in the crash. According to sources, the CID had recently sent a list of questions to VSR Ventures as part of its inquiry before summoning Singh for questioning.

Rohit Pawar questions AAIB report

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar recently alleged that attempts were being made to shield the company involved. He also raised doubts about the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), calling it misleading and unreliable.

The AAIB’s 22-page preliminary report noted that visibility at the time of the accident was below the required standard for safe landing. It also highlighted poor runway conditions, including fading runway markings and loose gravel present on the surface.

In a related development, Jay Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, recently shared a video on social media that allegedly showed Rohit Singh, the son of V K Singh, appearing to doze off while seated in the chief pilot’s seat during a flight. Jay Pawar called for Rohit Singh’s immediate arrest and demanded that all aircraft operated by VSR Ventures be grounded until the investigation into the crash is completed.