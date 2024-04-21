BJP wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin: Sunita's massive charge at INDIA bloc rally

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sunita Kejriwal

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday (April 21) charged the BJP-led Centre of conspiring to “kill” her husband by allegedly denying insulin to him at Tihar. She asserted that the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will fight against the “dictatorship” of the BJP and emerge victorious. Her remarks came while addressing the joint Opposition’s Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that Kejriwal has “no desire for power” and only “wants to serve the nation” and take it to the first spot in the world.

Sunita Kejriwal's massive allegations on BJP

“Arvind Kejriwal has no desire for power. He just wants to serve the nation. He wants to make the country no.1... Many people say that this is difficult. 'Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chhutenge...'... Politics is a very dirty thing. There is a camera on his food. Every morsel is being monitored... He is a sugar patient and he has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill Delhi's CM. They cannot understand Arvind Kejriwal's thoughts... He is very brave. He is a lion... He is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail,” she said.

She claimed that no charges could be proved against him.

“We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out,” she said.

Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail after he was sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court following his arrest on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He was in the ED custody till April 1.

The ED also arrested Soren on the night of January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

Tihar Jail report

Tihar Jail submitted a report to Delhi LG VK Saxena in which it said that Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is currently on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine.

It also cited medical records from RML Hospital in the national capital and said that Kejriwal was “neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin was indicated”. The Tihar jail report said that the CM’s health was reviewed on April 10 and 15 by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal does not require insulin, sugar level not alarming, says Tihar Jail report; AAP attacks BJP