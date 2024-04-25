Hardik Pandya dropped from Harbhajan Singh's 15-member India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND BCCI/IPL Harbhajan Singh and Hardik Pandya

T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA is just more than a month away. The deadline to announce the squads has been set to May 1 and all the former cricketers are busy making their own India squads for the mega event. Harbhajan Singh is the latest to join the bandwagon and he has dropped Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill from his World Cup squad picked on Star Sports.

He has picked in-form Chennai Super Kings player Shivam Dube as the all-rounder while Ravindra Jadeja also walks into the squad in the said role. Among batters, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the only openers with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh being the other specialists in the department. Harbhajan has preferred Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as wicketkeepers while spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have also made it to his squad.

Notably, Chahal is in great form in IPL 2024 but he last played a T20I for India in August last year against West Indies. The fast bowling department has a new look in Harbhajan Singh's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup as he hasn't picked Mohammed Siraj who is currently struggling to pick wicket with the new ball. Jasprit Bumrah, as expected, is one of the very few certainties. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are the other fast bowlers in the squad.

Harbhajan Singh has interestingly gone with the newest sensation Mayank Yadav as the final member of his India squad for the mega event. The latter has clocked in excess of 150 kph consistently this season but he hasn't played since April 7 due to injury. In three matches, the 21-year-old picked up six wickets and won player of the match awads in his first two appearances.

Harbhajan Singh's India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav