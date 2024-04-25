Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also took husband's surname: Tripura royal Pradyot over sister's surname row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura Royal and Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

Amid a row over her sister’s surname, Tipra Motha founder and royal scion of Truipura, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman lashed the Congress party on Wednesday. He stated that it is part of the Indian tradition to take the surname of the husband after marriage.

Replying to the Congress party's allegations, Pradyot Kishore said, "We are from India. Here daughters take their husband's surname after marriage. Indira Gandhi was not born with the Gandhi surname. When she got married to Feroze Gandhi, she was accorded the husband's surname as per the Indian traditions. Similar logic applies for Sonia Gandhi as well. Priyanka Gandhi also uses the surname of Vadra with her name. My sister was born in this family. She inherited the surname from her ancestors and when she got married, she got the surname of her husband."

Debbarman also added that he never spoke anything against Rahul Gandhin and that he holds the senior Congress in high regard. In addition to that, he also urged the voters to cast their votes on the day of the elections. Appealing to the Election Commission of India to arrange adequate facilities for the voters, considering, the ongoing heatwave-like situation in Tripura, Debbarman said. "Proper sheds and water should be arranged for the voters as we can see the hot weather."

Controversy around Kriti Devi Debbarman's surname

Notably, Debbarman's elder sister, Kriti Singh is a candidate for the ruling BJP-TIPRA Motha coalition from East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. She was born and brought up in Shillong, having an education up to Class X, and married Yogeshwar Raj Singh of the Rajkot royal family of Chhattisgarh. As per the record of the Election Commission of India, she was earlier identified as Kriti Devi Singh, and fought the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly election from the Kawardha constituency as an independent candidate. Since, Tripura east seat is reserved for ST category, Congress charged her of changing surname to avail candidacy under the ST category. It is also worth noting that the campaign for East Tripura came to an end on Wednesday. The voting for the high-profile seat is slated to take place on April 26.

(With agency Inputs)

