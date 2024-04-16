Tripura CM mulls to reopen political murder cases filed during Left regime, will seek legal advice after polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Tripura government is considering reopening all political murder cases that allegedly took place during the Left Front regime.

State Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said would seek legal opinion after the Lok Sabha elections.

"A total of 69 people were killed in South Tripura district alone during the Left Front regime. The number of casualties will be much higher if records of all the districts are put together", he said during an election rally at Banamalipur in Agartala.

Saha underscored the government's commitment to seek legal opinion on reopening the cases after the polls.

"The government is considering reopening all the political murder cases that occurred during the Left Front rule for investigation and justice.

We will seek opinions of legal experts on how to reopen the cases after the polls conclude", he said.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Saha cited the imprisonment of a high-profile personality on corruption charges and rifts within the opposition INDIA bloc as indicators of impending change.

"One has already been jailed for corruption while the Congress could not team up with the CPI(M) in Kerala.

The INDIA bloc is not united", he said.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, Saha predicted a significant victory for the NDA in the upcoming parliamentary elections, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards inclusive development.

Earlier in the day, Saha participated in a bike rally in his constituency Town Bardowali, and urged voters to support Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP nominee for Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to voting on April 19.

