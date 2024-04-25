Amit Shah to kickstart BJP campaign in Odisha's Sonepur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to ignite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral machinery with a public rally in Sonepur, a pivotal segment within the Balangir parliamentary constituency, on April 25. State BJP vice president Golak Mohapatra announced on Saturday that Shah will inaugurate the campaign from Sonepur, strategically impacting the seven Assembly segments falling under the Balangir Lok Sabha seat. Following the rally, Shah will proceed to the state capital for an overnight stay, engaging with state BJP leaders and workers to fine-tune the party’s electoral strategy.

Mohapatra emphasised that the BJP aims to establish a ‘double engine government’ in the state, with its campaign centered on the themes of ‘Maa, Mati, Matrubhasa, and Odia Asmita.’ Anticipation is high as the party gears up for an intensified campaign post-Shah’s visit.

Shah’s rally in Sonepur is expected to resonate strongly with voters in the Balangir parliamentary constituency. The BJP has nominated four-time MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo to contest from this seat, which encompasses Birmaharajpur, Loisingha, Balangir, Patnagarh, Titilagarh, and Kantabanji Assembly segments. Balangir is among the four Lok Sabha seats set for polls on May 13, heightening the significance of Shah’s presence in Sonepur.