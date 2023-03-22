Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Update: New limit polls feature out for Android users

WhatsApp Update: New limit polls feature out for Android users

The new feature is useful in cases when only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 22, 2023 20:01 IST
WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will let poll creators limit users to only one choice. The new feature is available for some Android beta testers.

This new feature will enable the users to select only one option which will feel the most strongly about, as per the WABetaInfo report. 

ALSO READ: iQOO Z7 becomes the highest-selling smartphone brand under 20K segment on Amazon

 

The report also stated that this feature is helpful as it will let the user have the poll results more accurate as users are limited to one choice.

Moreover, this is even useful in cases when only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice.

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear 2 launch event today: Specs, design and more

 

The report also said that the feature was also in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.

Related Stories
How to download special Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp?

How to download special Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp?

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

For Android beta testers, a new row will appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview.

ALSO READ: Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platform

 

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News