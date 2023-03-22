WhatsApp Update: New limit polls feature out for Android users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will let poll creators limit users to only one choice. The new feature is available for some Android beta testers.

This new feature will enable the users to select only one option which will feel the most strongly about, as per the WABetaInfo report.

The report also stated that this feature is helpful as it will let the user have the poll results more accurate as users are limited to one choice.

Moreover, this is even useful in cases when only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice.

The report also said that the feature was also in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.

For Android beta testers, a new row will appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview.

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive.

