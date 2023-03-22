Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://IN.NOTHING.TECH Nothing Ear 2 launch event today: specs, design, and more

UK-based electronics brand, Nothing, is preparing to launch its latest product, the Ear (2) TWS earbuds, which will succeed the Ear (1). The virtual launch event is scheduled for tonight, March 22, and will be presented by Carl Pei, along with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD). The launch event would be streamed live on YouTube for free at 8:30 pm IST.

Nothing has kept the official specifications of Ear (2) under wraps, but some posters suggest that the new earbuds will continue the transparent design trend. The original Nothing Ear (1) garnered positive reviews for its unique and lightweight design.

Specifications

Even though the official specifications have not been disclosed, it is likely that the Ear (2) will feature some upgrades from its predecessor. The leaked information indicates that Nothing Ear 2 will have 11.6mm drivers. The active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, which was present in the original Ear (1), may receive enhancements. Additionally, new earbuds may support high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs, enabling a richer music experience with compatible applications. Ear (1) had a battery life of 4 hours and 30 minutes with ANC turned on, and 6 hours with ANC off. Therefore, it is possible that Nothing may aim to improve this feature as well in Ear (2). Nothing Ear (2) will have an IP54 rating, which means that the TWS will be better protected against dust particles and water splashes.

Nothing has already been stated that Ear (2) will support LHDC Audio 5.0, a coding that enables improved audio quality streaming over Bluetooth.

Designs

Well-known tipster Paras Guglani has tweeted the supposed renderings and technical details of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2 earbuds. The pictures depict a design that is similar to the previous version, with white earbuds and a translucent stem and casing. The stem also features a noise-cancelling microphone and the earbuds are marked with "Nothing Ear (2)" on the stem, while the left and right earbuds are differentiated by red and white dots.

While the design of the new Nothing Ear (2) may not see any major changes, we can expect some subtle improvements. The company may focus on enhancing the build quality, as the previous version and its charging case were prone to scratches. The charging case is likely to retain its wireless charging feature, which is not yet common among earbuds in the price range of Rs 8,000. It remains to be seen whether Nothing will introduce more colour options for Ear (2), as Ear (1) was available only in white and black.

Price

There are speculations that Nothing Ear (2) will most likely cost around Rs 10000 in India. However, the company's biggest challenge with the Ear (2) launch would be setting a competitive price point. The original Ear (1) was priced at Rs 6,999 and faced strong competition from established Indian manufacturers which offered earbuds under Rs 5,000.

