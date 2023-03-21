Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY How to check your SBI account balance with a missed call: Step-by-step guide

Generally, there is a lot of crowd in the banks, and banks are taking a number of measures to reduce the physical crowd by bringing in the technology to track various features of the accounts. The banks are also working towards making people aware and trying new methods. Furthermore, earlier people use to stand in long queues to know the balance of their accounts, but today, things and scenarios have changed. As the world is transforming and evolving, even banks are using technology to enable customers to track their accounts from the comfort of their homes, with the help of their smartphones.

The State Bank of India (SBI), a known semi-private bank of the nation has brought in some easy measures to track the bank account balance through missed calls. Here are the tips to know the available balance in your SBI account.

Steps to track the SBI account balance via missed call?

Link your mobile number with your SBI bank account. Now give a missed call to the registered number of SBI- 09223766666. Once you are done with the missed call, you need to wait for the bank message The balance in your SBI account will only be visible via text message

The second way to check the account balance: SBI account holder

Apart from checking the SBI account balance through missed calls, you can also check through SMS. For this, you will have to write BAL from your registered mobile and send it to 09223766666. And after some time you will know the balance of your SBI account only through SMS.

This is also the way to check the balance of your SBI account

At the same time, apart from checking the bank balance of your SBI account through missed calls and SMS, you can also check through the app. You will have to download the SBI's YONO app, the internet banking app of the bank. There you will have to register yourself and you will be able to check your bank balance easily. Along with this, if you need to get your mini statement from the bank, then you have to dial 09223866666.

