Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22: Where to watch, expected price and more

Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22: Where to watch, expected price and more

Nothing has been revealed nothing so far about the upcoming ear (2), the upcoming earbuds, but we expect the device to come with an enhanced noise cancellation feature, a bigger battery, a smarter and more creative case, transparent bud design.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 21, 2023 19:45 IST
Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22
Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22

Nothing, a London-based consumer technology brand is set to launch its flagship earbuds tomorrow, March 22 in the UK. The event will be live-streamed from the official website of the company and people can also watch the event on the YouTube page of Nothing at 8:30 pm (IST). 

Those who are eager to watch what Nothing is bringing for the users this time can register themselves on the official website of the company to get notified for the live stream.

ALSO READ: http://WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

The upcoming event has been titled “Introducing Ear (2) ft. Marques Brownlee”. 

About Marques, his full name is Marques Keith Brownlee, and he is known professionally as MKBHD. He is an American YouTuber and professional ultimate Frisbee player. So the fans of MKBHD fans will be watching him in the event for sure- as the company has highlighted him as part of their flagship launch. 

ALSO READ: Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

 

Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of Nothing has been featured on the thumbnail of the premier, and he has been promoting the YouTuber in the banner, by wearing an MKBHD sweatshirt.

Related Stories
Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Valentine’s Day discounts: Nothing Phone 1 and Ear (stick)

Valentine’s Day discounts: Nothing Phone 1 and Ear (stick)

Smart products to upgrade your standard of living

Smart products to upgrade your standard of living

Samsung Galaxy S23 series up on sale: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series up on sale: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Addicted to your smartphone? Here's how you can overcome this problem

Addicted to your smartphone? Here's how you can overcome this problem

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

Vivo V27 series launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Vivo V27 series launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more

MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

Holi 2023: Tips to keep your wet smartphone functional

Holi 2023: Tips to keep your wet smartphone functional

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launching on March 22: What to expect

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launching on March 22: What to expect

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition launched in China; key specifications and more

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition launched in China; key specifications and more

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Talking about the upcoming ear (2), 'Nothing' has revealed nothing so far, about the upcoming earbuds, but we expect the device to come with an enhanced noise cancellation feature, a bigger battery, a smarter and more creative case, transparent bud design. Full specifications and pricing will be revealed only during the event which is scheduled for tomorrow. There were many leak stories which got surfaced, talking about the transparent design of the earbuds, but we hope to see something slightly different from the leaks.

ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Bugatti, introduces two exclusive supercars

 

Find out more about the next evolution of Nothing’s iconic audio range and transparent design. What Nothing did with elite engineering and how our next-level personalisation for the ultimate listening experience.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News