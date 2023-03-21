Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22: Where to watch, expected price and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22

Nothing, a London-based consumer technology brand is set to launch its flagship earbuds tomorrow, March 22 in the UK. The event will be live-streamed from the official website of the company and people can also watch the event on the YouTube page of Nothing at 8:30 pm (IST).

Those who are eager to watch what Nothing is bringing for the users this time can register themselves on the official website of the company to get notified for the live stream.

The upcoming event has been titled “Introducing Ear (2) ft. Marques Brownlee”.

About Marques, his full name is Marques Keith Brownlee, and he is known professionally as MKBHD. He is an American YouTuber and professional ultimate Frisbee player. So the fans of MKBHD fans will be watching him in the event for sure- as the company has highlighted him as part of their flagship launch.

Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of Nothing has been featured on the thumbnail of the premier, and he has been promoting the YouTuber in the banner, by wearing an MKBHD sweatshirt.

Talking about the upcoming ear (2), 'Nothing' has revealed nothing so far, about the upcoming earbuds, but we expect the device to come with an enhanced noise cancellation feature, a bigger battery, a smarter and more creative case, transparent bud design. Full specifications and pricing will be revealed only during the event which is scheduled for tomorrow. There were many leak stories which got surfaced, talking about the transparent design of the earbuds, but we hope to see something slightly different from the leaks.

Find out more about the next evolution of Nothing’s iconic audio range and transparent design. What Nothing did with elite engineering and how our next-level personalisation for the ultimate listening experience.

