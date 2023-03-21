WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has started rolling out a tweaked link preview interface for iOS beta users.

As per the reports, a new row will now appear above the chat bar for the beta testers when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview.

WABetaInfo also reported that the users had no indication of whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive.

The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

In early March 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has been rolling out a new feature for some beta testers for Android and iOS which will allow the users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

Recently, the messaging platform has released a new bug fix update for iOS devices, for fixing the issue with notifications. Some users on Twitter stated that they have been facing some issues in receiving notifications on their WhatsApp (on their iOS devices). The issue has been preventing them from getting notified about the new messages, WABetaInfo reports.

