Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Opera, a web browser company has announced that it is adding AI-powered features to its desktop browsers Opera and Opera GX- which are namely AI Prompts, plus sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic, to transform users' browsing experience.

The new tools are available in early access across all desktop platforms, the company stated.

AI Prompts, a native feature in the Opera Browser, will help users to shorten a long confusing text or explain it to them, whether it's a paragraph, a whole article, or even a website.

In a blog post, Opera said, "Accessible when you highlight text or directly from the address bar, AI Prompts is your new, go-to tool to interpret, to summarise, and to explore the web, offering you an experience that's tailored to your interests and needs."

Besides the new AI Prompts feature, users will now have the access to the web versions of ChatSonic and ChatGPT in the sidebar of the Opera browser.

The company said these two new features will help generate ideas, summaries, translations, and itineraries, plus users can write code, learn music, get help on math, draft text, and more.

"ChatSonic is additionally so clever that it can create images for you. Altogether, the new AIGC tools offer a portal to a more personal and intelligent web - one that provides solutions to your specific needs," the browser maker mentioned.

Moreover, the company stated that it intends to announce more AI-powered features in the future, powered by its own GPT-based model.

