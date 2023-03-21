Airtel brings a new plan in which the whole family will enjoy internet with a single recharge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel wants to motivate its prepaid customers to migrate to postpaid. For this purpose, it has offered various family packs ranging from 105 to 320 GB of internet data. The new family plans put up on the company's website range from Rs 599 to Rs 1,499 monthly, with black family packs with DTH and fixed broadband service ranging from Rs 799 to Rs 2,299 per month. A company official said that the aim of introducing new plans is to attract prepaid customers to postpaid, in which family members will be able to make better use of internet data limit, calls, SMS etc. given in one plan.

Of the company's total 33.20 crore mobile subscribers, 5.4 per cent were postpaid subscribers in the December 2022 quarter.

Airtel recently introduced a 5G plan

Airtel has offered unlimited data for its 5G customers with 4G plans starting at Rs 239. The company has brought this plan to compete with its rival Jio. Jio has offered unlimited 5G data during beta testing in network expansion. Shashwat Sharma, Director, of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said in the statement, “This introductory offer has been brought in to give our customers almost all the benefits associated with it without worrying about the data limit. We look forward to our customers enjoying the world-class Airtel 5G Plus connectivity.” Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities across the country. The company plans to provide 5G services to every town and major rural area by the end of March 2024.

Airtel launches 5G service in 125 more cities

Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G service in 125 more cities. In a statement issued by the company, it has been said that with the introduction of 5G on such a large scale, Airtel 5G Plus service has now reached customers in more than 265 cities of the country. It said that the work to extend this service to all towns and important rural areas by March 2024 is going on fast. Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), of Bharti Airtel said that 5G has revolutionized the world of the internet and ushered in a new era of connectivity and communication which will be a game changer for the country.

