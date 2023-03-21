Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
  5. Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

Samsung's upcoming mixed-reality headset, tentatively named "Galaxy Glasses," is set to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies to offer an immersive experience to users.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 20:00 IST
Samsung
Image Source : FILE Samsung

Last month, Samsung announced its collaboration with Qualcomm and Google to develop a mixed-reality headset. While there is limited information available about Samsung's mixed-reality headset, a recent US trademark application by the tech giant suggests that the product may be called "Galaxy Glasses".

ALSO READ: Looking forward to buy your first Smart TV to watch IPL? Here are 5 affordable TVs

Reportedly, the Galaxy Glasses will combine virtual and augmented reality technologies to deliver an immersive experience to users. This technology will enable users to interact with virtual objects in the real world and overlay digital information on their surroundings.

The Galaxy Glasses could potentially be utilised in the workplace to assist employees in visualising and interacting with complex data in a more intuitive manner. Additionally, it could facilitate remote collaboration, enabling team members located in different geographical locations to collaborate in a shared virtual environment.

ALSO READ: Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

 

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Galaxy Glasses trademark registration includes a range of headsets, including virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, as well as headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses. It is currently unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy Glass will be classified as a headset or a smart glass.

The company has also filed a trademark for the 'Galaxy Ring', an electronic ring that collects, tracks, and measures information regarding health, fitness and sleep.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

 

Currently, there is no information on whether these devices will be available commercially, or if they will be interdependent or independent. However, Samsung might announce these devices soon since the trademarks are public.

Last year in October Meta also announced the Quest- Pro which is a virtual reality headset at a premium price of $1,500. Apple is now reportedly working on a mixed reality headset to compete with Meta's latest VR device.

