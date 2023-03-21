Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung

Last month, Samsung announced its collaboration with Qualcomm and Google to develop a mixed-reality headset. While there is limited information available about Samsung's mixed-reality headset, a recent US trademark application by the tech giant suggests that the product may be called "Galaxy Glasses".

Reportedly, the Galaxy Glasses will combine virtual and augmented reality technologies to deliver an immersive experience to users. This technology will enable users to interact with virtual objects in the real world and overlay digital information on their surroundings.

The Galaxy Glasses could potentially be utilised in the workplace to assist employees in visualising and interacting with complex data in a more intuitive manner. Additionally, it could facilitate remote collaboration, enabling team members located in different geographical locations to collaborate in a shared virtual environment.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Galaxy Glasses trademark registration includes a range of headsets, including virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, as well as headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses. It is currently unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy Glass will be classified as a headset or a smart glass.

The company has also filed a trademark for the 'Galaxy Ring', an electronic ring that collects, tracks, and measures information regarding health, fitness and sleep.

Currently, there is no information on whether these devices will be available commercially, or if they will be interdependent or independent. However, Samsung might announce these devices soon since the trademarks are public.

Last year in October Meta also announced the Quest- Pro which is a virtual reality headset at a premium price of $1,500. Apple is now reportedly working on a mixed reality headset to compete with Meta's latest VR device.

