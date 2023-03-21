Follow us on Image Source : APPLE.COM Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple is the producer of a wide range of gadgets in addition to its well-known line of smartphones and tablets like iPhones, iPads, and Macs (laptops and PCs). Not only this but the brand has made a huge impact with its wireless devices like the Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod. The company has product lineup for 2023 is already generating buzz among tech enthusiasts and fans. Rumours and leaks are circulating about what new and innovative devices Apple will have in their store for 2023. The company is anticipated to introduce items like the VR headset and a new improved iMac, and it's even rumoured to announce its first extreme smartphone, the iPhone 15 Ultra, in the days to come.

ALSO READ: Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Here are Apple's most anticipated items for 2023:

Apple iPhone 15-series

There could be four or perhaps five products in Apple's iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 series will most likely include the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, given the present lineup. The iPhone 15 Ultra may eventually replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Each and every iPhone 15 variation will have the new Dynamic Island in terms of features and functionalities. The 60Hz panel and A16 Bionic processor will still be present in the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, though. Along with having a 120Hz display and an A17 processor manufactured using TSMC's 3nm technology, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will also include these features.

ALSO READ: Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple may not announce a replacement for the Apple Watch Ultra, but the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 15 series are expected to be unveiled in October. The Apple Watch Series 8 is anticipated to have new fitness-focused capabilities, similar to those found in the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as a redesign of its exterior and a new CPU.

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple is most likely going to reveal its first 15-inch MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC developer conference in 2023. The 15-inch MacBook Air may be powered by the Apple Silicon M3, and it is also rumoured to deliver improved battery life than the 13-inch MacBook Air, despite the fact that its overall appearance and cosmetics are anticipated to remain identical to those of the M2-MacBook Air.

ALSO READ: What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

VR/AR headset from Apple

Apple will introduce Reality Pro with rOS, their first VR headset, in 2023. According to reports, this is a standalone gadget that will probably include two high-resolution OLED screens. In terms of capabilities, the Reality Pro is probably capable of providing simultaneous augmented and virtual reality experiences.

M2 Pro with a Mac Ultra

Apple is quickly replacing Intel processors in its Mac series with Apple Silicon, leaving just the Mac Pro with an in-house processor. Apple will soon introduce the first Mac Pro, which will run on an M2 Ultra processor with up to 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores. The forthcoming Mac Pro is believed to offer external storage expansion, unlike previous Apple Silicon devices.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

New iMac with improved specifications

This year, Apple is also anticipated to introduce an updated iMac, perhaps with an M2/M3 chip. Likewise, the iMac will have a similar general design to the existing model; the key distinction between the two will be in terms of performance.

Latest Technology News