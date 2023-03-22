Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z7 becomes the highest selling smartphone brand under 20K segment on Amazon

iQOO Z7 has reportedly set milestones by becoming the highest-selling smartphone on the first day of its sale, under the 15-20K price segment among the smartphones launched on Amazon in 2023. The new addition to the Z series - iQOO Z7 is the first smartphone from the brand exclusive to the Indian market, infused with best-in-class hardware specifications and software capabilities to provide segment-leading performance to its consumers.

Priced at Rs 18,999 (Effective Price – Rs 17,499) for 6GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 (Effective Price – Rs 18,499) for 8GB + 128GB, the iQOO Z7 5G is available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store in two elegant colour options Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India said: “With every Z series launch, we have seen some remarkable milestones and once again we are truly overwhelmed with the unprecedented response by our consumers for the latest iQOO Z7 5G. This is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing the best-in-class smartphone experience wrapped in the segment’s best innovation for its performance-seeking consumers. This continued success for the smartphone validates our consumers’ trust in our products and services, making our smartphones a preferred choice for consumers over the competition in the segment. We aim to keep up with our consumers' expectations with innovative products, and exciting offers and provide them with unparalleled smartphone experiences.”

iQOO Z7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, allowing better performance as compared to the other processors in the segment. It has surpassed benchmarks with the Highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with exceptional features such as India's first 64MP OIS Ultra-Stable Camera in the segment, 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor and an exceptionally best in the segment screen brightness of 1300 nits to provide robust and unmatched smartphone performance.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO Z7 will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a hassle-free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centres located across the country.

