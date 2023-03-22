Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Three Battlefield games to shut down in April: Know-more

Saumya Nigam March 22, 2023
Electronic Arts (EA), a video game company has announced to shut off three Battlefield games named- Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2. These three games will be removed from the digital stores on April 28, 2023.

In a blog post, EA said, "Starting April 28, 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2 will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them. This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles which will happen on December 8 2023.”

For Bad Company 1 and 2 games, users could still continue to play them and use their respective offline features, like the single-player campaign.

Offline features for Bad Company 1 and Bad Company 2 will continue to function after December 8th, according to EA, so if users who own those games could still play through their single-player campaigns.

In September last year, the gaming company launched EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games with an aim to protect EA games from tampering and cheaters.

EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developed in-house at Electronic Arts.

"At Electronic Arts we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players," Elise Murphy, Senior Director, Game Security and Anti-Cheat, said.

Inputs from IANS

