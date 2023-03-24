Be ready to pay for your Twitter 'Blue Verification Checkmark' from April 1 or lose it

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Your Twitter 'Blue Verification Checkmark' will be removed on April 1

Elon Musk has finally declared that Twitter will discontinue all the legacy Blue verified checkmarks for individuals and organisations from April 1. Those who would like to own a Blue tick in India will have to pay Rs 9,400 for a year to the company.

Twitter Blue is globally available and users can get their profile verified with a Blue badge by paying $7 per month if they sign up via web browser, announced Musk.

"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," said the CEO of Twitter.

One can sign up to get a blue checkmark, prioritised ranking in conversations, Edit tweets, long tweets, half ads, custom navigation, Bookmark Folders, Undo tweets and more.

At present, individual Twitter users who have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the US costs $8 a month via the web and $11 a month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Musk had time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.

"Twitter's legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months," he had said.

Twitter has also allowed Blue subscribers to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timelines.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check mark and has shifted government accounts to a grey check mark.

Twitter reportedly told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

