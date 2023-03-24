boAt launches Nirvana Ion’ TWS earbuds at Rs 1,999: Specs, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE boAt launches Nirvana Ion’ TWS earbuds at Rs 1,999

boAt (Imagine Marketing), an audio and wearables brand has recently launched ‘Nirvana Ion’ TWS Earbuds, its first premium product in the TWS segment. The new Nirvana earbuds will be available for a limited time period and will be priced at Rs 1,999. Those who are willing to buy the new Nirvana Ion can visit the official website of boAt-lifestyle, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra, along with other offline stores including Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Croma.

The new wireless earbud is all ready to send the competition back to its drawing board, says boAt as the Nirvana Ion is said to be the ‘Next Big Thing’ from the company. It is the first-ever TWS from the wearable giant of India which has 24hrs of earbuds playback. Furthermore, with a total payback of 120hrs, Nirvana Ion supports features like boAt Signature Sound and boAt Balanced Sound.

To mark the unveiling of Nirvana Ion, boAt has also launched its latest campaign ‘The Next Big Thing’ which highlights its design and engineering prowess. The campaign calls out how every feature of Nirvana Ion enabling the people to follow their passion. One that breaks boundaries and pushes the definition of what is possible. The company has also collaborated with influencers from various fields like Cyrus Khan who is a Parkour athlete, Ambika Nayak aka Kayan who is a Musician, DJ, and Model, Johanna Rodrigues aka B-Girl Jo who practices B-Boying - an athletic style of street dance and Sabareesh S who is known for Futsal/street football. This campaign marks the stories of these influencers as they set on the journey to becoming ‘The Next Big Thing’ with their sheer passion and unbreakable spirit, said the company. The campaign gives the well-deserved limelight to the people who follow their heart- a quality that makes them the perfect contender to become The Next Big Thing.

The TWS offers an immersive and exceptional sound. It takes your listening experience to the next level with Crystal Bionic Sound powered by HiFi® DSP giving you impeccable sound optimization. With ASAP Charge and the fast-charging USB-C port, you can now enjoy a month's worth of battery life in your pocket with just a 2.5-hour charge.

Loaded with Dual EQ Modes, the TWS lets you select the mode as per your choice. Feel the unparalleled immersion with boAt Balanced Sound & reimagine your audio experience with the patent boAt Signature Sound. Its ENx Technology, which uses Quad Mics reduces ambient noise and provides crystal clear sound during voice calls for an unrivalled calling experience, takes your work and entertainment seriously. Your voice is transmitted in crystal-clear quality no matter where you are. The Nirvana Ion is the ultimate game-changer that lets you enjoy synchronized entertainment and take control of victory while gaming — thanks to BEAST Mode's 60ms low latency.

boAt has engineered a new ergonomic paradigm, with its in-house capabilities of product design (boAtLabs) to create this earbud for maximum comfort and stellar sound. Nirvana Ion comes with in-ear detection for a seamless experience. Not just this, the ergonomically compact size of the Nirvana Ion lets you fit them anywhere in your pocket or bag so you can take your music with you wherever you go.

Then new is available in two premium colours- Ivory White and Charcoal Black, along with a year warranty.

