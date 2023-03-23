WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://BLOG.WHATSAPP.COM/ WhatsApp unveils updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat features

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has released a new desktop app for Windows, featuring faster loading times and the ability to hold group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The desktop version of WhatsApp's Windows app now boasts an interface similar to its mobile app. The latest update also brings new multi-device capabilities, such as quicker device linking and improved syncing between devices. The company was recently observed testing a feature in the latest beta version of its Android app that allows users to search common groups for contacts.

In a recent blog post, Meta announced that the latest update to the WhatsApp desktop app for Windows allows users to make group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people, with plans to increase these limits in the future. The update aims to provide users with a better experience and help them stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues.

WhatsApp also confirmed that the desktop app for Windows will maintain end-to-end encryption for messaging, media, and calls on multiple devices such as mobile phones, computers, and tablets, just like the company's other apps. This ensures that all content including messages, media, and calls remains secure and inaccessible to any third party, including the app itself, as per the company's policy.

In addition to the improved group call features, Meta has announced plans to introduce faster device linking and syncing, link previews, and stickers for the WhatsApp desktop app on Windows. The company is also developing a beta version of the app for Android tablets and Mac desktops, which is currently in the early stages of testing.

Recently, a new feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android that allows users to search for common groups for a particular contact.

