Airtel 5G Plus now live in 26 cities of West Bengal: Know-more

Airtel will augment its network making its services available to cities across the entire state in due course. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 22, 2023 20:14 IST
Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, has announced that they have launched their latest 5G services in Kolkata. Airtel’s 5G services are already in service in cities like Haldia, Krishnanagar, Contai, Ranaghat, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Puruliya and Kolaghat.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to the customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. 

Airtel will augment its network making its services available to cities across the entire state in due course. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.  

Ayan Sarkar, CEO – of West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said, “I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more. Airtel customers in these twenty-six cities can now experience the power of ultrafast 5G networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers, revolutionising education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the past year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

