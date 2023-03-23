Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Macbook

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on OLED display panels for its upcoming MacBook lineup. A new report has suggested that the company might implement the plan soon. Rumours have suggested that the next Apple MacBook Air might be the first to use an OLED display screen, and it could be introduced in early 2024.

The MacBook Air is expected to come with OLED screens, while the MacBook Pro will continue to have mini-LED panels.

Reports indicate that the upcoming MacBook Air will feature OLED technology known as "tandem stack", a type of OLED technology that improves the display's lifespan, power efficiency, and brightness. This move could bring significant benefits to MacBook Air users, including improved colour accuracy, deeper blacks, and enhanced contrast. While OLED technology is not new, this particular variant could be a game-changer for Apple's MacBook lineup, particularly if the company decides to incorporate it into other devices in the future.

While mini-LED technology has its benefits, it's important to note that OLED displays are still considered by many to be superior in some respects. One of the key advantages of OLED is its ability to produce significantly stronger black levels since the pixels emit light and can be completely turned off to create true black. In contrast, mini-LED displays rely on a backlight to illuminate the pixels, which can result in less accurate black levels. However, mini-LED displays can still provide excellent contrast and colour accuracy and are more power-efficient than traditional LCD displays. Ultimately, the choice between OLED and mini-LED will depend on the specific needs and preferences of each user.

According to Ross Young, the Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO, Apple is expected to release a 13.3-inch MacBook featuring an OLED display in 2024. Along with this, there are also reports of the upcoming release of 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, has also indicated that the firm intends to release OLED MacBook models "before the end of 2024."

Rumours have also surfaced that Apple is working on new versions of the MacBook Air, featuring 13 and 15-inch displays, powered by the yet-to-be-released Apple M3 chip. While there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding these devices, speculations suggest that they could be launched during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2024.

