OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: OnePlus is set to launch the new addition to the Nord series on April 4. The new affordable smartphone, named the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is set to launch in lime green colour which has already surfaced online. And, just ahead of the official launch, it has been witnessed that the specifications of the upcoming device have already got leaked ahead of the launch.

The upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to come with a stronger processor and battery life. Below are the details which got leaked ahead of the official launch of the news Nord device.

Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Leaked features

As per the GSM Arena report, the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will feature: A 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display A 5,000 mAh battery with 67W of fast charging The handset is expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The chip could enable the device to perform a fast processing speed. The handset will run on Android 13, which claims to support the latest features on the device Also, the device may run on 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM On storage, the device will come with a 128GB capacity. The device will further support UFS 2.2 storage, which should be enough for most users. On the camera, the handset is expected to feature a 108MP main rear shooter, and it will further be accompanied by two 2MP depth sensors and a macro shooter respectively. For selfies, the new Nord CE3 Lite will feature a 16MP camera on the front. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will come with Wi-Fi ac, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC

Nord CE 3 Lite: Pricing and availability

Nord is the affordable range of smartphones from OnePlus, and with the upcoming Nord CE3 Lite, we expect that the device will stand under the vicinity of Rs 25000, post analysing the specifications.

Though, the above specification and price are yet a mere leak, and we cannot claim anything till the company officially announce the device officially. So, we look forward to keeping you informed with the details of the smartphone on April 4 when it will officially be launched.

