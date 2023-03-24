Friday, March 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Reliance Jio postpaid plan price hikes by Rs 100: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio postpaid plan price hikes by Rs 100: Everything you need to know

If you are a Jio user then you will have to pay Rs 100 more for the existing plans as the telecom service provider has drastically increased the prices of its affordable plans which were earlier priced at Rs 199 and is now available for Rs 299.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 24, 2023 12:59 IST
Reliance Jio
Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio

Once again telecom companies are working on updating the recharge plan price, moving forward to match the market trend. The three leading telecom companies of India- Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have gradually increased their recharge plans.

If you are a Jio user then you will have to pay Rs 100 more for the existing plans as the telecom service provider has drastically increased the prices of its affordable plans which were earlier priced at Rs 199 and is now available for Rs 299. Along with the price, the company has also upgraded the data limit to the respective recharge plan.

ALSO READ: Indeed CEO dumps 2200 employees, and later says that he is “heartbroken”

However, now a little more data is also available in this plan than before.

This is a must to mention that the company has updated the price but still the price is much lower than any other postpaid plans available by the competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp updated the desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

Here is everything you need to know about the most affordable postpaid plan from Jio.

Jio 299 postpaid plan details 

As mentioned above, the plan stands under the most affordable range of postpaid plans, provided by any other telecom to date (by the time of writing). Earlier, the plan (when it was priced at Rs 199) offered 25GB of data, but now users can get 30GB of data which could be upgraded by paying Rs 10 per GB.

Related Stories
Jio offering a free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans

Jio offering a free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans

Vi, Jio set to hire more employees as 5G job postings will rise up by 65%- Report

Vi, Jio set to hire more employees as 5G job postings will rise up by 65%- Report

Jio 5G rollout in metro cities by Diwali, to cover entire country by December 2023

Jio 5G rollout in metro cities by Diwali, to cover entire country by December 2023

Reliance Jio partners with Microsoft, Meta, Intel and Google, to roll out 5G in October- Know more

Reliance Jio partners with Microsoft, Meta, Intel and Google, to roll out 5G in October- Know more

Indian Telecos to spend 19.5 billion USD on 5G infrastructure by 2025: Report

Indian Telecos to spend 19.5 billion USD on 5G infrastructure by 2025: Report

Jio to cover entire India with affordable 5G by Dec 2023, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio to cover entire India with affordable 5G by Dec 2023, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Jio's 5g services now available at major locations across Delhi-NCR

Jio's 5g services now available at major locations across Delhi-NCR

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Execution of caller name display will be difficult for 2G/3G phones, threat to privacy: Telcos' body

Execution of caller name display will be difficult for 2G/3G phones, threat to privacy: Telcos' body

JioCinema to steam IPL 2023 in 4K, has curated plans to enhance viewing experience | READ

JioCinema to steam IPL 2023 in 4K, has curated plans to enhance viewing experience | READ

JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

Plan also offers around 100 SMS in this postpaid plan. Also, users will get unlimited talk time, and users will further get a free subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema and Jio Security with it.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan 

This is a must to mention that the second low-cost postpaid plan is from Airtel, which provides a basic plan for Rs 399. This plan offers 40 GB of data to the users and the biggest disadvantage of this plan is that if your data gets exhausted, then you could not get any extra data, unlike Jio. Apart from this, the plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

ALSO READ: TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News