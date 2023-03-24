Reliance Jio postpaid plan price hikes by Rs 100: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio

Once again telecom companies are working on updating the recharge plan price, moving forward to match the market trend. The three leading telecom companies of India- Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have gradually increased their recharge plans.

If you are a Jio user then you will have to pay Rs 100 more for the existing plans as the telecom service provider has drastically increased the prices of its affordable plans which were earlier priced at Rs 199 and is now available for Rs 299. Along with the price, the company has also upgraded the data limit to the respective recharge plan.

However, now a little more data is also available in this plan than before.

This is a must to mention that the company has updated the price but still the price is much lower than any other postpaid plans available by the competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Here is everything you need to know about the most affordable postpaid plan from Jio.

Jio 299 postpaid plan details

As mentioned above, the plan stands under the most affordable range of postpaid plans, provided by any other telecom to date (by the time of writing). Earlier, the plan (when it was priced at Rs 199) offered 25GB of data, but now users can get 30GB of data which could be upgraded by paying Rs 10 per GB.

Plan also offers around 100 SMS in this postpaid plan. Also, users will get unlimited talk time, and users will further get a free subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema and Jio Security with it.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

This is a must to mention that the second low-cost postpaid plan is from Airtel, which provides a basic plan for Rs 399. This plan offers 40 GB of data to the users and the biggest disadvantage of this plan is that if your data gets exhausted, then you could not get any extra data, unlike Jio. Apart from this, the plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

