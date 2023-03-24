How you can use ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature

Follow us on Image Source : SHARECHAT ShareChat

‘LIVE’ is the new buzzword and today, millennials and GenZ prefer to have two-way conversations and thrive on active engagement. Apart from videos, audio is an emerging medium for building social connections among Indian online users. ShareChat, India’s multilingual social media platform, launched its Live Audio Chatroom feature in April 2020 in 15 languages across India, facilitating free-flow of conversations, especially during the pandemic. Today, the feature witnesses about 2 billion minutes of audio streaming per month and has snowballed into India’s biggest audio-based hangout destination, the company reported.

ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature provides a platform through which one can join and participate in interesting and relevant conversations hosted by celebrities, experts and consultants, public figures, organisations, and a varied group of creators. It also enables the creators to connect with their fans and have conversations with them via audio or text during a live chatroom session.

You can also host your own ShareChat Audio Chatroom to engage and converse directly with your followers and community.

How can you use this feature? Follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Open the ShareChat app on your android mobile phone

Step 2 – Tap on the LIVE icon at the bottom navigation menu section. You will land on the Chatrooms page. The page lists all the active live chatrooms based on your interests and language preference across popular categories like Astrology & Devotion, Romance, Poetry, Current affairs, Sports, etc., and so much more!

Step 3 – Select the Chatroom you want to enter

Step 4 – Once you click and enter a chatroom of your choice, you can hear the host and co-hosts talk. You can send messages to the host and the chatroom in your preferred language through the text tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5 - You can be a part of the discussion through the request option, wherein, post the host's approval, you can interact with the host and the audience live on the chatroom via audio.

Step 6 – Through the menu beside and above the message tab, one can also send exciting 3D quirky virtual gifts and emojis to the host.

The ShareChat Audio Chatroom feature brings like-minded people together, forming a vibrant community that engages on varied topics such as Satsangs, Antakshari, Mass, Sermons, and even celebrating festivals and topical days such as Sankranti, Lohri, Valentine's Day, and more. The feature allows users to send virtual gifts in the form of digital tokens to the hosts or chatroom creators, making them feel appreciated and be rewarded for their creativity.

