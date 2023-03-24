Saturday, March 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. How you can use ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature

How you can use ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature

ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature provides a platform through which one can join and participate in interesting and relevant conversations hosted by celebrities, experts and consultants, public figures, organisations, and a varied group of creators.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 25, 2023 9:00 IST
ShareChat
Image Source : SHARECHAT ShareChat

‘LIVE’ is the new buzzword and today, millennials and GenZ prefer to have two-way conversations and thrive on active engagement. Apart from videos, audio is an emerging medium for building social connections among Indian online users. ShareChat, India’s multilingual social media platform, launched its Live Audio Chatroom feature in April 2020 in 15 languages across India, facilitating free-flow of conversations, especially during the pandemic. Today, the feature witnesses about 2 billion minutes of audio streaming per month and has snowballed into India’s biggest audio-based hangout destination, the company reported.

ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom feature provides a platform through which one can join and participate in interesting and relevant conversations hosted by celebrities, experts and consultants, public figures, organisations, and a varied group of creators. It also enables the creators to connect with their fans and have conversations with them via audio or text during a live chatroom session.  

You can also host your own ShareChat Audio Chatroom to engage and converse directly with your followers and community.

How can you use this feature? Follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Open the ShareChat app on your android mobile phone

Step 2 – Tap on the LIVE icon at the bottom navigation menu section. You will land on the Chatrooms page. The page lists all the active live chatrooms based on your interests and language preference across popular categories like Astrology & Devotion, Romance, Poetry, Current affairs, Sports, etc., and so much more!

Step 3 – Select the Chatroom you want to enter

Related Stories
Yogi Adityanath launches app to locate free COVID test centres

Yogi Adityanath launches app to locate free COVID test centres

Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

POCO C55 launched with a new game changer at a starting price of Rs 8,499

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Addicted to your smartphone? Here's how you can overcome this problem

Addicted to your smartphone? Here's how you can overcome this problem

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

Vivo V27 series launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Vivo V27 series launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more

MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more

MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

Holi 2023: Tips to keep your wet smartphone functional

Holi 2023: Tips to keep your wet smartphone functional

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition launched in China; key specifications and more

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition launched in China; key specifications and more

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

iQOO Z7 set to launch at an effective price of Rs 17,499: All you need to know

Step 4 – Once you click and enter a chatroom of your choice, you can hear the host and co-hosts talk. You can send messages to the host and the chatroom in your preferred language through the text tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5 - You can be a part of the discussion through the request option, wherein, post the host's approval, you can interact with the host and the audience live on the chatroom via audio.

Step 6 – Through the menu beside and above the message tab, one can also send exciting 3D quirky virtual gifts and emojis to the host.

The ShareChat Audio Chatroom feature brings like-minded people together, forming a vibrant community that engages on varied topics such as Satsangs, Antakshari, Mass, Sermons, and even celebrating festivals and topical days such as Sankranti, Lohri, Valentine's Day, and more. The feature allows users to send virtual gifts in the form of digital tokens to the hosts or chatroom creators, making them feel appreciated and be rewarded for their creativity. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News