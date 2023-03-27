Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

The new feature will enable iOS device users to be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message without sending additional messages. It will further improve communication between users as it will provide users with a way to ensure that their messages are clear, error-free and concise.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 27, 2023 18:19 IST
For a while now, WhatsApp has been working on upgrading the experience of its users, and recently the instant messaging platform has brought in a new feature called 'edit message'. The feature will only support iOS initially and will be available via an update on the app in the near future.

As per the report of WABetaInfo, the new feature will enable iOS device users to be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message without sending additional messages.

In addition, it will further improve communication between users as it will provide users with a way to ensure that their messages are clear, error-free and concise.

ALSO READ: OneWeb satellite service to match mobile service rates of western countries: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Furthermore, the report stated that messages can be edited within 15 minutes and will be marked with an 'edited' label within the message bubble.

By the time of writing, it was reported that the edit messages feature is under development and there is no specific date for it's release.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

The chat comes marked with a green badge and includes tips and tricks on how to use the app and information on new features and updates.

Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

Inputs from IANS

 

