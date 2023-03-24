Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow its 2.24 billion users to record short video messages of up to 60 seconds to share within their chats. Users on the beta update channel cannot test the feature while it is still under development, Nevertheless, a WhatsApp feature tracker has provided some insights into the upcoming feature, along with a preview of how it might function once it is officially released.

According to a recent report, the upcoming short video message feature on WhatsApp will differ from the current long-format videos by restricting users from forwarding or saving the video messages to other contacts who were not part of the original conversation.

The new short video message feature is currently being developed on the latest iOS beta version of WhatsApp, The videos shared using this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, making them inaccessible to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta. However, it's not clear when the feature will be released to the public.

WhatsApp, which was launched in January 2009, is a globally popular social networking platform. Despite its widespread usage, the platform continues to test and add new features. One such feature currently in development is the ability for users to set an expiration date for group chats, allowing them to reclaim storage space.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp also introduced a new reporting feature that allows users to flag status updates that they believe violate the platform's community guidelines.

With the new feature, users can easily report inappropriate or offensive content by tapping on the three-dot icon next to a status update and selecting the "Report" option. The report is then sent to WhatsApp, which will review the content and take appropriate action, which may include removing the offending content and banning the user who posted it.

