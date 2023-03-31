Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp. a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started rolling out a new text editor experience to some Android beta testers. The new update will allow the user to edit photos, videos and GIFs in the text editor.

WABetaInfo report further said that the users will be able to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The text alignment can also be changed to the left, right or centre, providing users with more control over formatting text within images, GIFs and videos.

Beta users can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest.

Some new fonts have also been released to beta testers, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2 and Morning Breeze, the report said.

Furthermore, earlier in March, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

