Twitter brings new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers: All you need to know

The company launched the Basic (v2) access tier for "hobbyists with 10,000 GET/month and 50,000 POST/month, two app IDs, and Login with Twitter for $100/month".

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 30, 2023 14:06 IST
Twitter recently launched its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform with free, basic, enterprise access tiers.

The micro-blogging social media platform has shared the information on Twitter via its Twitter Dev account: "Today we are launching our new Twitter API access tiers! We're excited to share more details about our self-serve access."

Initially, Twitter had planned to shut down free access to its API on February 9 (this year), but later the company extended the deadline to February 13 and then postponed it again.

Furthermore, these three levels include a basic free level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month basic level, and an expensive enterprise level.

Also, subscribing to any level to get access to the Ads API at no additional cost, according to the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter said: "Introducing a new form of Free (v2) access for write-only use cases and those testing the Twitter API with 1,500 Tweets/month at the app level, media upload endpoints, and Login with Twitter.”

The company launched the Basic (v2) access tier for "hobbyists with 10,000 GET/month and 50,000 POST/month, two app IDs, and Login with Twitter for $100/month".

It further encouraged businesses or scaled commercial projects to apply for its Enterprise tier to get managed services, access and complete streams to meet their specific needs.

It was also stated that old access tiers such as Standard (for v1.1), Essential and Elevated (for v2), and Premium will be phased out over the next 30 days.

Inputs from IANS

Latest News