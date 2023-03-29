Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
New AI features from Canva may replace your video editor

Canva has recently launched a new set of AI-powered tools. The suite includes a range of features such as Magic Design, which uses an uploaded image and selected style to automatically design a graphic that can be edited afterward.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2023 20:45 IST
Canva, a well-known online design tool for making presentations, infographics, logos, and other things, has just released a new collection of AI-powered tools. The suite includes a range of features such as Magic Design, which uses an uploaded image and selected style to automatically design a graphic that can be edited afterwards. Additionally, users can now take advantage of Canva's new AI-powered translate function that supports over 100 languages, making it easier to create designs that are globally accessible.

Canva's Magic Edit and Magic Eraser features provide users with advanced editing capabilities to refine their designs. With the Magic Eraser tool, users can easily remove unwanted parts of an image, with the AI taking into account the surrounding elements for a seamless transition. On the other hand, Magic Edit allows users to add or replace anything in their design by simply prompting the AI. This feature automates the process of filling in missing details, saving users time and effort. 

Canva also introduced the Beat Sync feature, which helps users automatically edit their video footage to a song, seamlessly cycling through different video clips or images without the need for manual editing. While this feature may not replace video editors altogether, it does offer a unique and convenient way to edit videos with music. 

Canva's Magic Design feature extends beyond creating single graphics, allowing users to generate entire presentations with AI-powered tools. Similar to PowerPoint's AI suite, Magic Design can assist users in creating engaging and professional-looking presentations with ease. Additionally, users can leverage MagicWrite to generate text for their slides or graphics, much like how ChatGPT is being used by people.

Canva has recently announced Brand Hub, its AI-powered design tool. The latter incorporates templates, folders, guidelines, and approval workflows that can be customized to suit individual brands. Moreover, Canva has included several highly requested features in its tool, including layers, gradients, drawing tools, alt text for images, and an additional 953 fonts. 

 

