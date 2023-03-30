Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple MR Headset production delayed again: Know why?

Apple mixed-reality (MR) headset's mass production is again pushed back from production and the device will not appear this year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst shared the information on Twitter, and said: "Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding 'iPhone moment', the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23."

ALSO READ: Instagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends: Know everything

"The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects," the analyst further said.

Kuo further said that the reasons for Apple not being optimistic about announcing an AR/MR headset include the "economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc".

ALSO READ: Disney+ Hotstar's subscriber base at risk of shrinking by 15 million in 2023

In addition, due to the delayed mass production for assembly, 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 units are expected to be shipped this year (2023), which is lower than the market consensus of 5,00,000 units or more.

Furthermore, Apple has announced that it will be organising its annual WWDC in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

According to the company, there will be an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News