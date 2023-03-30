Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Live tv
Instagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends: Know everything

Instagram has recently launched a new 'collaborative collections' feature which will enable users to save and share images with their friends.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 30, 2023 17:13 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends: Know everything

Instagram has recently launched a new 'collaborative collections' feature which will enable users to save and share images with their friends.

The new feature will enable the users to connect with friends over common interests, by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group chat or by sharing with one-on-one DM, as per TechCrunch.

ALSO READ: Bumble brings a new blind speed dating feature: All you need to know

Adam Mosseri, the Instagram head was quoted saying, "Now when you go to save a piece of content on Feed or from your DMs, you'll see a new option to create a collaborative collection."

"From there you can give the collection a custom name and share the collection with your friends. Once they receive it, your friends can start adding content from reels, Explore, Feed and DMs to the collection as well," he further added.

Image Source : METAInstagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends

ALSO READ: New AI features from Canva may replace your video editor

The report stated that any member of the chat could add or remove posts from the collection.

Users also have the option to add directly to a collaborative collection of posts shared in a chat.

If users want to add a post from a chat to a collaborative collection, they can easily tap the bookmark icon which appears next to the post. Then, from there either you may add it to an existing collaborative collection or make a new one, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Disney+ Hotstar's subscriber base at risk of shrinking by 15 million in 2023

Instagram has announced that they will put ads into the platform's search results to reach people who are actively searching for businesses, products and content.

Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll to when they tap into a post from search results.

Inputs from IANS

