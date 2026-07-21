PM Modi assures strict action against NEET culprits, says students' future will be protected

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that the future of students would not be compromised and said those responsible for irregularities in the NEET examination would face strict legal action. Speaking during the NDA's 'Mangal Mission' meeting, the Prime Minister said the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of students and ensuring accountability in the examination system.

Addressing leaders at the NDA meeting, PM Modi said the government would not allow the future of students to suffer because of any wrongdoing. "We will not allow anything to harm the future of students," he said. The Prime Minister also made it clear that those found responsible for irregularities in the NEET examination would face stringent punishment. "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the NEET irregularities. They will be sent to jail."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the Prime Minister's remarks after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, where PM Modi addressed MPs on a range of issues, including the NEET controversy, India's economic progress and the government's approach to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Briefing the media after the meeting, Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi stressed that the government responded without delay once reports of irregularities in the NEET examination emerged. According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said 13 people were arrested and sent to jail soon after the paper leak came to light. "As soon as reports of the NEET paper leak surfaced, the government took immediate action. Thirteen people were arrested and sent to jail. To ensure that students' future was not affected, conducting the NEET re-examination was given top priority. The examination was held successfully and the results were declared without any delay," he added.

PM calls for exemplary punishment for paper leak accused

Rijiju said the Prime Minister also underlined the need for stronger legal action to deter future examination fraud. "The Prime Minister said strict steps have been taken to prevent such paper leaks in the future. Those involved in the paper leak racket have been arrested and sent to jail. He appealed that the country's top lawyers should be engaged to ensure they receive the harshest possible punishment, so that exemplary action is taken against those involved in such serious crimes and such incidents are not repeated," he added.

PM reviews government's achievements at NDA meeting

Speaking about the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju described the interaction as "highly meaningful" and said the Prime Minister guided MPs on several important national issues. He said Modi highlighted the country's achievements over the past few months and discussed India's recently concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries.

Farmers' interests will remain protected in FTAs

Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured NDA MPs that the government would never compromise on farmers' interests while negotiating trade agreements with foreign nations. According to him, PM Modi emphasised that every FTA signed by India would prioritise the welfare of farmers and ensure they do not suffer any adverse impact. The Prime Minister reportedly said that the success of any trade agreement lies in protecting both the country's economic interests and the welfare of its farming community.

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