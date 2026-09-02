Asaduddin Owaisi urges youth to stay away from all kinds of drugs, calls it big challenge of India

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged the youth to stay away from all kinds of drugs and said the way the young generation is being affected by drugs, it is a big challenge for the country. Owaisi also offered help for youth and said if any youth is in drug addiction and wants to quit, he will help him completely. He also expressed concern over rising drug addiction among young people, urging those struggling with substance abuse and their families to seek help from de-addiction centres.

Owaisi warns drugs could ruin young people

Issuing an warning that drugs could "ruin" young people and their "generations", Owaisi appealed to them, "for god's sake, do not go near drugs", and assured those facing cases related to drug use that they could approach him for help.

While addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Darussalam, Owaisi also shared his own experience of quitting smoking and appealed to young men and women to stay away from drugs.

Owaisi said, "I also smoked cigarettes in one era. Then, after marriage, I went to perform Umrah. I prayed to God to get me rid of it. After that, for a time, I started smoking hookah a bit. Then I met a saint of Allah. He told me, Look, if you want to progress on the path of spirituality, if you want to become a seeker, to attain the closeness of Allah, you will have to leave it. I left it."

Owaisi urges youth and their parents to seek professional help for addiction

Owaisi also urged the one who are struggling with addiction and their parents to seek professional help, saying, "So my request to you is, if you know anyone, or if my words, my voice is reaching anyone who uses this, I am appealing to you, appealing to their parents, that you go to a de-addiction centre. You come and meet me alone; I will take you to a de-addiction centre. I am telling those children and my daughters to come to the de-addiction centre. Whoever has cases against them, come to me; you go to the de-addiction centre, the cases will end."

He further added, "Come with me, go to the de-addiction centre. If anyone has a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case on you, I promise you, I will get it ended". Owaisi also expressed concern over murders in Hyderabad and called for dedicated anti-murder squads in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri police commissionerates, along with special courts to ensure speedy trials.

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