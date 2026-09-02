Uttarakhand Waqf Board rolls out new 'nikahnama' after UCC, second marriage to face legal action

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has taken a major decision following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The board will now introduce a new 'nikahnama' (marriage certificate) that will permit only one marriage to be registered. Under the new provisions, individuals who marry more than once could face legal action. Maulanas will also not be permitted to solemnise a second marriage for a person who is already married.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board rolls out new 'nikahnama'

The new nikahnama will no longer contain any columns or provisions for a second, third or fourth 'nikah' (marriage). Clerics solemnising marriages at mosques across Uttarakhand will be required to follow the Waqf Board's decision.

Under the Waqf Board and the UCC rules, only one marriage will be legally recognised at a time. If a man attempts to enter into a second marriage while his first wife is alive and without obtaining a legal divorce, the cleric will not be permitted to solemnise the marriage. The rules also provide for legal action against those who violate the provisions.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is preparing a new system to make the marriage registration process more transparent and robust. Under the proposed system, only registered clerics will be authorised to solemnise marriages in the state. Additionally, government registration of the 'nikahnama' will also be made mandatory.

Uttarakhand first state to implement UCC

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has become a subject of widespread discussion across the country. While some states have already implemented the UCC, others are considering or preparing to introduce it. Uttarakhand became the first state after independence to implement the UCC in January 2025. This step by the Uttarakhand government is historic because it provides a single law for all the people of the state, giving them a sense of equality. This law gives the state a new identity in the country and moves forward towards improving social and legal justice.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all citizens living in the country, regardless of their religion, caste, or gender, will be governed by the same law. Once implemented, uniformity is observed in all rights, including marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and the right to adopt a child. Therefore, rules cannot be differentiated based on religion.

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