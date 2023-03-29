Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bumble brings a new blind speed dating feature: All you need to know

Bumble, the app that claims to start a movement by putting women in charge when dating, has launched a new speed dating feature to make dating kinder and more fun in 2023.

Bumble’s new feature, Speed Dating, brings retro speed dating events to the online dating experience, allowing members to go in ‘blind’ and prioritise personality over physical attraction. The new Speed Dating feature requires people to start conversations without seeing any pictures of the other person, with profile photos hidden for the first three minutes of messaging. Once the time is up, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation and if both people choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profile will be available to view following the event.

ALSO READ: Many Twitter Blue users have less than 1,000 followers: Report

Bumble’s India Communications Director, Samarpita Samaddar shares: “Bumble’s new Speed Dating experience in the app brings the fun back to dating in 2023! This feature creates intrigue and anticipation in a low-pressure environment and allows the Bumble community to build connections based on shared interests, which are much truer indicators of compatibility than looks. In fact, our most recent research* found that the overwhelming majority of Indians (68%) are now more focused on emotional maturity than physical requirements.”

Every Thursday from 7 pm - 8 pm, the Bumble community in India will be able to lead with their ‘chat’ to find an authentic connection, providing a new and fun way to date in 2023. The experience is available in Bumble’s Date Mode and people on Bumble can RSVP directly within the app each week by clicking on the stopwatch icon at the top of the app. Speed Dating pairings are based on location, age and gender preferences.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Debt: Telecom major staring at shutting shop, 23cr users in jeopardy

Speed Dating is part of a bundle of new features that also includes Recommend to a Friend, which allows the Bumble community to play cupid and help find their friend's new connections. If you come across a profile on Bumble that’s not right for you but might be for someone you know, you can now directly share a link to their Bumble profile.

Bumble’s India Communications Director, Samarpita Samaddar said: “We all know that feeling when you come across a profile that ticks all the boxes of your bestie. Now you can help your friends find dates by sharing the profile of their perfect match with them!”

ALSO READ: Lucid, an EV startup lays off 1,300 employees: Know why

Latest Technology News