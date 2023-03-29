Many Twitter Blue users have less than 1,000 followers: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

As Twitter CEO forces people to make payments for the Twitter verification badge, a new report stated that half of the Blue verification service subscribers have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.

What's more, there are 2,270 paying Twitter Blue subscribers who have no followers at all, Mashable said.

As per the researcher named Travis Brown, Twitter Blue currently has a total of 444,435 paying subscribers.

Around half of all the paid Twitter subscribers (around 220,132 users) have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.

Travis Brown further told Mashable: "Nearly 78,059 paying Twitter Blue subscribers have less than 100 users following their account -- 17.6 per cent of all Twitter Blue subscribers."

According to the report, it is unclear how many of those "current" Twitter Blue subscribers are actually not paying to the platform.

Twitter has not been removing paid verification badges from many users who cancelled their Blue subscriptions since the company announced to remove of the blue verification badge from the individual pages.

According to Brown, those users are still marked as "Blue verified" by Twitter and show up in the data.

However, just 0.2 per cent of Twitter's 254 million daily activities are for the users who are paying for Twitter Blue, the report mentioned.

From April 1, Musk will remove all legacy Blue check marks. There are approximately 420,000 legacy verified accounts in total.

The Twitter CEO on Tuesday said that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in 'For You recommendations', starting April 15.

"That said, it's ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don't impersonate a human," he added.

Later, he again tweeted, saying "forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them".

These Twitter statements by Musk have infuriated thousands of users, putting a question mark on the future of the micro-blogging platform which has lost several advertisers since Musk took over.

