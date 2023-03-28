Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER How to remove your details from Truecaller: Step-by-step guide

Today, Truecaller has become an important part of any smartphone in the Indian market. It helps us in identifying the caller before even the phone starts to ring. the is popular caller ID app is being used by several users across the nation. Indeed, it does help many users to know who is calling, even if the number is not saved in the phonebook, and it further lets you check the unknown number’s ID as well. Hence, users could even track down scam calls and avoid taking up the call.

But with a lot of power, there come a lot of hurdles, and here, I am talking about privacy concerns.

Some users tend to get barged for their privacy as the number. Even if you've never used the services of Truecaller, even then your name and number could be seen on the app’s database. This is because someone else may have saved the contact details and enabled the app access for the phonebook.

Some users don't bother to be identified on Truecaller, and some are concerned about removing the number from the database of the app.

In that case, if you wish to delete your account, then you will have to follow the following steps to remove your name from the platform:

Open the TrueCaller app on your device Tap the people icon placed in the upper left corner. Open setting Tap on 'Privacy centre'. A new page will open. There, you will have to click on the 'Deactivate' option. A pop-up will appear which says- 'By deactivating the account you will delete your profile data. Do you wish to continue?' There you have to select 'Yes'

By following the above steps, you will be logged out of the app. Next, you need to do is to deactivate your Truecaller account and you can do the needful so that you could remove your contact number from the services.

Unlisting your contact number from the Truecaller app?

Now if a user wishes to remove their profile from the TrueCaller so that the details could not be searchable anymore, then the user will have to deactivate their account. Post that one can unlist themselves. As per the details shared by the official website of the app, here are the steps to be followed to unlist your handset:

Visit the official website, truecaller.com Then go to the Truecaller 'unlit phone number' page. Enter your phone number with the correct country code. (For example +917771114040). Verify 'I'm not a robot'. If you wish to tick one of the reasons for unlisting then you may, or else you can just type your reasons for removal- simple! Post writing the reason, you may enter the verification captcha and click on the 'Unlist' option.

The app will take 24 hours to remove the number from the database.

This is a must to mention that the numbers which are marked as spam could not be unlisted.

