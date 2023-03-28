Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft 'Avatars' for Teams rolled out for public preview

Microsoft has officially announced that it is rolling out the 'Avatars' in public preview for Microsoft Teams, its proprietary business communication platform.

In a blog post, the tech giant said, "Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video."



The blog further stated, "Avatars for Teams gives you that much-needed camera break, while still allowing you to collaborate effectively."

Teams users could represent themselves by customising their avatars and reactions. The company announced the release of its private preview in October 2022, and now it has introduced a few updates for the new version.

The tech giant further added a new lighting system to the new public preview version which improves performance and enhances the appearance of avatar skin and hair.

Also, the new version will include a multitude of new customisation options, like bindis and hearing aids, the company said.

Now, if the users react using the Teams emoji reactions, their avatar will mimic that reaction with their body. For instance, if they use the raised hand reaction, their avatar will also raise their hand.

