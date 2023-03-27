Pixel Update: Adaptive Charging feature to work without alarms now

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY adaptive charging

Google has reportedly said that they have updated the Pixel Adaptive Charging feature, which is now working without setting an alarm.

This smart feature aims to "help preserve long-term battery life" by not charging to 100 per cent until users wake up. Their Pixel device will hold at 80 per cent and use their morning alarm to determine when it is ready to unplug, 9to5Google reported.

Google further said, "When you charge your phone between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. with an active alarm set for 3-10 a.m., your phone may use Adaptive charging. This feature must be turned on for your phone to use it."

At the beginning of 2020, Google set the alarm window between 5 am and 10 am., which was later changed to 3 am - 10 am. to presume to accommodate more sleep schedules, as per the report.

People were reportedly dissatisfied with the fact that they have to manually set the alarm and that the Pixel could not figure out their schedule for them.

Now, the need for an alarm has appeared to change as Adaptive Charging works without setting an alarm, the report stated.

Furthermore, Google will also launch its upcoming 'Pixel Fold' and 'Pixel 7a' smartphones in the month June 2023.

As per the leaked retail listings which were reviewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is set to launch in mid-June, this year.

The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

