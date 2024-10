Updated on: October 24, 2024 10:25 IST

Turkey Terror Attack: Ankara Suspects Perpetrators Likely Belong to Kurdish Militant Group PKK

Turkey Terror Attack: Two attackers killed five people and wounded 22 others on October 23 in what Ankara called a terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries headquarters. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said authorities believe the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group was responsi