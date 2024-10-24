Turkey strikes PKK targets in Iraq, Syria after deadly Ankara attack

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS CCTV video shows armed attackers approaching the entrance of Turkish aviation company HQ.

Following a deadly attack on an airline in Ankara, Turkey has launched air strikes against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in Iraq and northern Syria Turkish Defense Ministry built these actions and emphasised that it is part of the revenge schemes.

Turkey's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that its forces carried out air strikes against PKK targets in Iraq and northern Syria. The strike comes in response to a deadly attack on an airline in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

At least six people were killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on the Turkish Space Agency (TUSAS) headquarters near Ankara on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported. Two terrorists were “neutralised” in the attack, which took place at 3.30 pm local time, confirmed Yerlikaya X by post. Three of the injured were discharged from the hospital, while 19 others are receiving treatment.

The incident occurred during talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan condemned the attack, calling it a "heinous terrorist attack." Photos from the scene showed smoke, fire and gunshots. Security footage showed a man with a backpack and a gun and a woman with a weapon.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, although Yerlikaya suggested the attack may be linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has rebelled against the government for decades.

There was a worldwide backlash, and world leaders condemned the violence. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed solidarity by reiterating NATO’s support for Turkey in the face of terrorism.