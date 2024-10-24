Ravichandran Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in WTC history, surpasses Nathan Lyon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Ashwin

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has created history to become the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC). He needed two wickets to surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon before the start of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune. It didn't take him long to go past him as the off-spinner picked the first two wickets to fall in New Zealand's innings.

Ashwin now has 188 wickets in 74 innings in WTC at an impeccable average of 20.75 with 11 five-wicket hauls to his name. On the other hand, Lyon is at the second position now with 187 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 26.70 with 10 five-wicket hauls to his credit. Interestingly, Ashwin has gone past his Australian counterpart despite bowling 2500 deliveries fewer than him.

Coming back to the match, Ashwin removed the Kiwi skipper Tom Latham and Will Young with the latter being his milestone wicket as he will now aim to become the first ever bowler to complete 200 wickets in WTC history. With the surface in Pune assisting spinners a lot, and one more Test match to be played in this series, one shouldn't be surprised if the 38-year-old reaches there during the third game in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium.

Highest wicket-takers in WTC history

Players Wickets Ravi Ashwin (India) 188 Nathan Lyon (Australia) 187 Pat Cummins (Australia) 175 Mitchell Starc (Australia) 147 Stuart Broad (England) 134

As far as the Test series between India and New Zealand is concerned, it is a massive game in Pune for the hosts as they are in a must-win situation for the first time at home. Moreover, they have lost the toss on the pitch that is already showing its tricks in the first session. India will have to bundle the visitors out quickly and take a sizeable lead in the first innings to have any chance of staying alive in the series.