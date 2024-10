Updated on: October 24, 2024 10:33 IST

Israel- Iran War: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant briefs troops for Israel's attack on Iran

Israel- Iran War: As the signs of ceasefire in Middle East seems far away, anticipation of Israeli retaliation for Iran's attack has been growing. Israeli Defense Minister Chief, Yoav Gallant on Oct 23 briefed troops of Israeli Air Force during which he called for Israeli attack on Iran.