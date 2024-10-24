Chunav Manch: Ramdas Athawale predicts crushing defeat of MVA, says Mahayuti to get more than 170 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RPI president Ramdas Athawale

Chunav Manch: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the Mahayuti (ruling alliance in Maharashtra) must give some seats to his Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming assembly polls, and predicted that it is going to win more than 170 seats. Athawale recited a prose saying 'MVA ki hogi haar'. Predicting the defeat of MVA in the upcoming elections, the RPI president said that no party can sustain before the might of the Mahayuti alliance which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Ramdas Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Previously, he was Lok Sabha MP from Pandharpur from 1999 to 2009 and from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency from 1998 to 1999. He was also Cabinet minister of Maharashtra from 1990 to 1995 and a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1990 to 1996.

On PM Modi

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Athawale said, "PM Modi is the only leader with a clear vision. There is a reason why is he so successful... he has power and vision to lead India to new heights."

Which Shiv Sena is real?

According to the RPI president both Shiv Sena is real. " Both the Shiv Sena's are real but as Supreme Cout has allotted the party symbol to the Eknath Shinde group, it will be treated as the real one."

On Rahul Gandhi

"Just by showing the Constitution book, one can't be a Dalit supporter. He does nothing to develop India." He added that Congress will never come to power till PM Modi is in power.

Who is the tallest leader in Maharashtra

"According to me, Devendra Fadnavis is the tallest leader."