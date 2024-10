Updated on: October 24, 2024 10:28 IST

Odisha: Balasore DM on evacuation plan amid Cyclone Dana's landfall | Heavy Rains Lash The State

Odisha: District Magistrate of Balasore, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, announced the ongoing evacuation efforts for Cyclone Dana, with a target of relocating 2.5 lakh people to cyclone shelters by 11 am on October 24.