Realme 6 Pro up for sale in India: Know price, offers and more

After the launch of the Realme 6 series in India, the Realme 6 recently went on sale for the first time in the country. Following this, its elder sibling -- the Realme 6 Pro -- is now up for sale as well. Read on to know everything about the sale.

Realme 6 Pro Availability, Price, Offers

The Realme 6 Pro is now available to buy via online platform Flipkart, Realme's website, and select offline stores. The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, Rs. 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The various offers on Flipkart include a flat Rs. 1,000 off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% Instant Discount on EMI option via Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and an additional 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option available along with exchange offers.

People buying the Realme 6 Pro via the Realme website can get a 10% SuperCash worth Rs. 800 via MobiKwik, Cashify exchange offer, and the no-cost EMI option.

Realme 6 Pro Features, Specifications

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a number of attractions such as the 90Hz display and the cameras. It is home to six cameras in total. There is a quad-camera setup at the back (64MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, 12MP telephoto lens, 2MP macro lens). There is an in-display dual-camera setup at the front rated at 16MP and 8MP. The 90Hz Ultra Smooth display is rated at 6.6-inch and is Full HD+ in nature.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and comes in three RAM/ROM options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Additionally, it supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual-frequency GPS, and comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

