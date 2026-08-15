Trisha Krishnan all smiles at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai | Video

New Delhi:

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed attention after attending Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday morning, August 15. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced online and caught fans' attention.

Trisha Krishnan at Vijay's Independence Day event in Chennai

In one of the videos, Trisha can be seen seated next to Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, and his mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar. For the event, Trisha wore a yellow saree with a green blouse and kept her hair tied in a bun decorated with a gajra. Trisha appeared to be in a cheerful mood as she attended the celebrations. Take a look at the videos below:

In another viral video, Trisha is seen giving a salute to Vijay as he moved past her in his jeep, while performing his duties as the Chief Minister. Trisha was seen along with her mother, Uma Krishnan.

The actress has previously been seen at another important event involving Thalapathy Vijay. For the unversed, Trisha attended his oath-taking ceremony on May 10. She was welcomed by Vijay’s mother when she arrived at the ceremony and was also seen smiling and waving at fans.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay movies together

Trisha Krishnan is one of Thalapathy Vijay's most frequent co-stars. They have worked together in five films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's work front

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Karuppu, alongside Suriya and RJ Balaji. The film was well-received by the audience upon its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 310.12 crore worldwide. She will be next seen in Telugu action adventure film Vishwambhara alongside Chiranjeevi. The details regarding the film's release date and plot are not known yet.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in his farewell film Jana Nayagan, alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to be released on January 9, but got postponed due to a delay in the censor certificate. However, after a seven-month delay, the film received its CBFC certificate and was released in theatres on July 23.

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Trisha Krishnan all smiles after watching Vijay's Jana Nayagan; shares happy picture with friends